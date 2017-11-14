Bradley's 28 PTs sends N. Illinois past Green Bay 85-65

DEKALB, Ill. — Levi Bradley scored 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Eugene German scored 21 points and collected nine rebounds and Northern Illinois put together an 85-65 win over Green Bay on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dante Thorpe contributed 14 points and Lacey James scored 10 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Huskies.

German made an early jumper to put the Huskies up 10-3 before Green Bay used a 14-2 run and led by five after Trevian Bell's 3 with 10:58 left before halftime. But Thorpe and Justin Thomas each made 3s, Thorpe added a layup and Northern Illinois never trailed again. The Huskies led 42-29 at halftime.

The Phoenix made it interesting over the first 12 minutes of the second half and cut the deficit to 51-49 but couldn't get closer.