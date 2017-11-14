Morris lifts Central Michigan past Kent State 42-23

KENT, Ohio — Shane Morris threw two touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 53-yard connection with Corey Willis in the fourth quarter, and Central Michigan defeated Kent State 42-23 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes had rallied from a 28-10 deficit, pulling within 28-23 on a 57-yard touchdown run by Mike Carrigan early in the fourth quarter. After failing on a 2-point conversion, Kent State pinned Central Michigan on the 9 with the help of a penalty. But the Chippewas needed just five plays to regain the momentum.

Romello Ross added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play to wrap it up for CMU (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) one play after the Golden Flashes (2-9, 1-6) turned the ball over on downs.

Kent State took a 3-0 lead but after the first-quarter field goal Jarrod Davis had a 98-yard kickoff return, starting a string of three straight touchdowns for CMU. It was 28-10 at the half.