Louisiana coasts to 113-58 win over Louisiana College

LAFAYETTE, La. — P.J. Hardy hit 5 of his 8 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 19 points in 24 minutes and Louisiana had 11 players score in a 113-58 victory over Division III Louisiana College on Tuesday night.

JaKeenan Gant chipped in with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Ragin' Cajuns, who topped the century mark in their third straight home opener.

Hardy's 3-pointer capped a 21-2 first-half run and put Louisiana up 32-8. The Cajuns' lead was 57-25 by halftime.

Devon Washington led the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting.