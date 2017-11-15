Colorado's balanced offensive attack downs Denver 89-62

Amigo conceded the Pioneers struggled to get their game going in the second half.

"The second half we just came out flat," he said. "We didn't pick it up. They picked the level up in the second half, that's what good teams do."

Brown scored nine of his points in the first half, helping Colorado move in front 43-33.

The Buffaloes outscored the Pioneers 14-8 in the last 4:30 of the opening period to build their 10-point edge at the break, highlighted by McKinley Wright's steal and fastbreak layup in the middle of the surge.

BIG PICTURE

Denver: The Pioneers kept within striking distance for much of the game but seemed to wear down midway through the second period, unable to contend with Colorado's depth. Amigo, a senior, stands out as the Pioneers offensive centerpiece.

Colorado: Despite a revamped roster that features eight players seeing action in a Colorado uniform for the first time this season, the Buffaloes are displaying a wealth of depth. Of the 11 players who played at least 12 minutes, all scored and had at least one rebound.

ROOTING INTEREST

Retired NBA star Chauncey Billups, a Colorado alum, watched the game from a courtside seat rooting for his younger brother, Denver coach Rodney Billups as he guided his team against his alma mater. "It was very different," Chauncey Billups said after the game. "For the first time in my life, I cheered against the Buffs. Blood is thicker than water. It was good. I'm just so happy and proud of him. He's doing a really good job trying to turn that team around." The younger Billups also has a connection to Colorado, having served six seasons as an assistant to Tad Boyle before being hired to coach Denver before last season.

ON THE BOARDS

Colorado outrebounded Denver 2-to-1 (46-23). The 23-rebound margin was the best for Colorado since outrebounding Fort Lewis by the same measure, 46-23, on Dec. 2, 2015.

UP NEXT

Denver: Returns home to host Johnson & Wales on Thursday night.

Colorado: Heads to Liberty University in Virginia to play Quinnipiac on Friday night in the opener of the Paradise Jam tournament.

By Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press