Patton, Strings combine for 33 in Sac State 74-53 win

Sports 12:04 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joshua Patton scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Justin Strings added 16 points, and Sacramento State beat Division II member Notre Dame de Namur 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Hicks scored 13 points, Jordan Tolbert dished seven assists, and the Hornets (1-1) shot 61 per cent from the floor while holding the Argonauts to 41 per cent.

Patton scored 10 points in the 15-5 run Sacramento State used to open the second half and the Hornets led by 21 after Hicks' layup with 9:49 to play. Chibueze Jacobs' 3-point play made it 70-47 with 4:18 left and the Hornets cruised, outrebounding the Argonauts 33-21 and outscoring them 38-16 in the paint

After four lead changes and a tie, Izayah Mauriohoohoo-Le'Afa's jumper put the Hornets up for good 16-14 amid a 13-0 run capped by Strings' 3-pointer. Strings scored 13 points and the Hornets shot 62.1 per cent from the field (18-29) in the half and led 42-30 at halftime.

Stephen Baity, Omar Lo and Mitchell Fulfer scored nine apiece for Notre Dame de Namur, which plays in the Pacific West Conference.

By The Associated Press

