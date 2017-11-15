Mykhailiuk's 17 lead No. 4 Kansas past No. 7 Kentucky 65-61

CHICAGO — A chance to build some Self-awareness was too much for Kansas to pass up. Beating a marquee program was a nice little bonus.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and Devonte Graham hit the clinching free throws to give No. 4 Kansas a 65-61 victory over No. 7 Kentucky on Tuesday night that put Self in a tie for second with Roy Williams on the Jayhawks' all-time wins list.

"It's an all win and no lose game cause nobody is going to look at it and say well, you lost to Kentucky or you lost to Duke or Michigan State and have it be a negative," Self said after his team scrapped for the win in a seesaw game. "I think what this game does early in the season — if you can stand to watch it, because I know that wasn't very pretty — I think what this game is it obviously gives you confidence, but it makes you more aware of who you are and I think that's always good."

In a game that matched the two winningest Division I programs, the Jayhawks (2-0) prevailed after the two teams spent most of the second half trading baskets and leads.

Malik Newman had a key rebound in the closing seconds and hit two foul shots to help Kansas knock off the Wildcats (2-1). The down-to-wire game capped a powerhouse Champions Classic doubleheader that started with No. 1 Duke beating No. 2 Michigan State 88-81.

Mykhailiuk hit three 3-pointers. Udoka Azubuike scored 13 points. Newman scored 12 and Graham had 11, helping Self pick up his 418th win at Kansas to tie Williams for second behind Phog Allen (519).

"We had already discussed in the huddle, we needed three stops," Newman said. "I think that was like the second or third one, so I mean it was just all about getting stops like coach said and I mean we knew we couldn't give up (any) second shots, so it was all out for all the rebounds and just went after it."

Kevin Knox scored 20 and nailed three 3s for Kentucky (2-1). Hamidou Diallo added 14 points. But the Wildcats came up short after rallying to beat Utah Valley and hanging on for a four-point win against Vermont.

"We really fought tonight. A lot of people had us losing this game at least by 20, 30 points," Knox said. "But we said before the game it wasn't (going to) happen. They're a veteran team. We're a really young team. A lot of people thought they had the advantage. But tonight we really fought our butts off."

