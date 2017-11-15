E. Washington tops Stanford 67-61 to end Pac-12 drought

STANFORD, Calif. — Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 23 points to help Eastern Washington, which hit 11 3-pointers, beat Stanford 67-61 on Tuesday night and get its first win against a Pac-12 team in nearly 15 years.

The Eagles (1-1) snapped a 21-game losing streak against Pac-12 schools, dating to a 62-58 win over Washington on Dec. 14, 2002. Coach Shantay Legans spent three seasons as a player at Stanford's rival Cal but never got a victory on the Cardinal's floor.

Eastern Washington was down 9-2 early but never trailed over the game's final 29 minutes, despite missing six free throws down the stretch.

Reid Travis scored 20 points to lead the Cardinal (2-1), which started three freshmen and shot 34 per cent from the field, including 2 for 16 on 3-pointers.