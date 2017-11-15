Italy's 'lost generation' will lack any World Cup experience

So Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan's 18-year-old starter, will take over from Buffon in Italy's goal without ever having travelled to a major tournament.

Giorgio Chiellini, another veteran centre back, may retire also. If so, it will leave Rugani and Romagnoli with the keys to the defence and only Leonardo Bonucci to turn to for guidance.

Italy has historically been relucatant to use younger players despite a trend in that direction, as evidenced by the recent success of a young Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

Anthony Martial and Kingsley Coman were both 20 when they helped France reach the final of last year's European Championship and 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe and 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele are also now key members of Didier Deschamps' squad.

By contrast, players like Bernardeschi, Rugani (both at Juventus) and Romagnoli (AC Milan) have struggled for playing time with their clubs.

"Italian football's year zero was five or six years ago but few realized it," Italy's under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio said. "Now comes this glaring result and everyone starts shouting.

"But when we were talking about younger players not finding space in their squads we weren't making an argument for our national team, but for the good of everyone."

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne made one brief appearance at the 2014 World Cup and is now widely considered Italy's most talented player. But he was largely left on the bench by coach Gian Piero Ventura in the playoff loss.

To the consternation of many, the 26-year-old Insigne came on for Marco Verratti in a central midfield role late in the opening leg against Sweden.

It was widely considered a tactical blunder by Ventura and further underlined Italy's malaise.

"It's useless to call up Insigne to make him play out of position," Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said. "This is how the international spotlight transforms into something negative and how our jewels don't become utilized."

