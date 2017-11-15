No doping charges in UK cycling probe but methods criticized

"The period has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation," Wiggins said. "At times it has felt nothing less than a malicious witch hunt.

"To say I am disappointed by some of the comments made by UKAD this morning is an understatement," he added. "No evidence exists to prove a case against me and in all other circumstances this would be an unqualified finding of innocence."

Team Sky was established in 2009 by Dave Brailsford, the brains behind Britain's 14 medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with the target of producing the country's first Tour — a feat accomplished by Wiggins in 2012. Team Sky's Chris Froome, his former teammate, has won it four times since.

Brailsford held dual roles with the British Cycling governing body and the team sponsored by the Sky satellite broadcaster before stepping down from his performance director job at British Cycling in 2014.

A shared medical storage facility in Manchester is emblematic of the blurred lines between the two, supposedly separate entities are at the heart of the case that anti-doping investigators and legislators tried to untangle.

British Cycling said it has now implemented changes to its management of medical services in response to "failings" in order to establish clearer boundaries.

"The relationship between British Cycling and Team Sky developed rapidly and as a result, at times, resulted in the blurring of the boundaries between the two," British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said.

Making no direct reference to the failure to keep detailed medical records, Team Sky said: "We have co-operated fully with UK Anti-Doping over the last year."

The British parliamentary inquiry, which investigated the incident, plans to issue a report by the end of the year. Damian Collins, who heads the sports committee, said there are "serious and worrying problems" within British cycling relating to anti-doping.

