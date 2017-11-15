Bills bench QB Taylor in favour of rookie Peterman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie Nathan Peterman has replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback in an abrupt move coach Sean McDermott said he made in a bid to improve the team.

McDermott made the stunning announcement on Wednesday, when the Bills (5-4) returned to practice to prepare to play at the Los Angeles Chargers (3-6) on Sunday. The move comes after Peterman made his NFL debut in replacing Taylor for the final two drives of a 47-10 loss to New Orleans last weekend.

McDermott said he reached the decision on his own Tuesday in what became a change of heart, after he backed Taylor as the starter immediately following the game and again on Monday.

"This is about becoming a better team," McDermott said. He would only say "we'll see," when asked if Peterman will remain the starter beyond this weekend.

It made no difference to McDermott in making a switch at the team's most important position at a time when Buffalo has a winning record while holding down the AFC's sixth and final playoff spot. The franchise is in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports.

"We are 5-4, I understand that," McDermott said. "It is always and will be for the time that I'm here about becoming the best team we can possibly become. We are made for more than 5-4, and I've come here to be more than 5-4."

Buffalo has lost two straight and Taylor has overseen an offence that ranks 28th in the NFL in yards offence and 30th in yards passing.

Taylor said he was shocked when informed of the decision, and acknowledged feeling somewhat betrayed, saying "that's one of the feelings."

"Obviously disappointed," Taylor said. "I don't agree with the decision, but ultimately coach McDermott has a vision for this team, what he feels is best for the team as well as the owner and GM. I have to move forward and continue to be a teammate and a leader that I am in a different role."

Taylor has a 20-18 record since taking over as the Bills' starter in 2015. Though a dynamic runner, he's been inconsistent as a passer and is coming off the worst performance of his career.