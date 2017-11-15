Laval to honour Richard at new area

LAVAL, Que. — The city of Laval, Que., is asking artists to submit ideas for a display honouring former Montreal Canadiens star Henri Richard.

The artwork is to be installed on the walls at the entrance to the 10,000-seat Place Bell arena, which opened Aug. 31.

Richard, 81, was born in Montreal but is a long-time resident of Laval. The younger brother of Canadiens legend Maurice (Rocket) Richard won a record 11 Stanley Cups from 1955 to 1975.

The speedy centre had 358 goals and 1,046 points in 1,256 games, all with the Canadiens. He served as team captain from 1971 to 1975. Richard was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.