Bail tightened for official in FIFA soccer bribery case

Burga, Jose Maria Marin and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments around the globe. Burzaco has testified that, along with the $3.6 million his firm gave Burga, it directed another $9.7 million in bribes to Napout and $2.7 million to Marin.

More than 40 other officials, business executives and entities have been charged. Many, including Burzaco, have pleaded guilty in hopes of receiving reduced sentences.

One former Argentine government official killed himself Tuesday just hours after Burzaco testified that he, too, was involved in taking bribes.

Jorge Delhon, a lawyer who worked in the administration of former Argentina President Cristina Fernandez, jumped in front of a train in Buenos Aires. He had not been charged in the case.

A ministry official in Buenos Aires province confirmed the death. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak on the subject.

"I love you all," Delhon wrote in a suicide note to his family, the ministry official told the AP. "I can't believe (what's happening)."

Burzaco testified that he bribed Delhon and others in exchange for TV production rights to soccer matches.

In other testimony Tuesday, Burzaco told the jury how Grondona, who died in 2014, claimed in several conversations that he was owed millions of dollars for his 2010 vote as a member of FIFA's executive committee that helped Qatar land the World Cup, soccer's most prestigious tournament.

The account appeared to back up persistent suspicions that the Qatar vote was rigged and that the influence of Grondona, the senior vice-president at FIFA and head of the Argentinian football association, was for sale.

Burzaco also seemed to confirm long-held allegations that FIFA bidding rules were broken by a vote-trading pact between Qatar's bid for 2022 and the joint Spain-Portugal bid for 2018 hosting rights that Russia eventually won.

After Qatar's vote victory, beating the United States in a final round ballot, unproven allegations were made that Qatar paid the Grondona-led Argentine soccer federation tens of millions of dollars.

Burzaco said in court he could not verify the truth of allegations about Qatar.

Defence lawyers are set to cross-examine Burzaco on Thursday.

___

Associated Press writers Graham Dunbar in Geneva, Claudia Torrens in New York and Almudena Calatrava in Buenos Aires, Argentina, contributed to this report.

By Tom Hays, The Associated Press