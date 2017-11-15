Fitzpatrick, Chubb, Jewell among 5 Nagurski Trophy finalists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb are the finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defensive player.

The finalists were named Wednesday. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 at the Charlotte Touchdown Club awards banquet.

Fitzpatrick is the versatile leader of the Alabama's stingy defence. He lines up at cornerback, safety and linebacker and has 44 tackles. Smith has 82 tackles to lead the Bulldogs and 2 1/2 sacks. Oliver, the lone sophomore in the group, has 10 tackles for loss. Jewell is fourth in the country in tackles with 104. Chubb has 23 1/2 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks.

