Arkansas fires athletic director Jeff Long after 10 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fired athletic director Jeff Long on Wednesday, ending a nearly decade-long tenure that included the scandalous ouster of football coach Bobby Petrino and the continued mediocrity of the program under Bret Bielema.

The College Football Playoff selection committee member, formerly the chairman until this season, was under contract through June 2022. Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said the university would honour the provisions in Long's contract, meaning the school could owe him more than $5 million by firing him.

"Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped move us forward in so many ways," Steinmetz said. "However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence."

Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said he invited Long to remain a member of the selection committee for the rest of his term through the end of this season — an invitation Long accepted.

"My wife Fanny and I have raised two wonderful daughters in Fayetteville, one of which has her name etched in Senior Walk," Long said in a statement. "... Thank you for the opportunity to serve our university the last 10 years. It has been a true honour."

The firing comes at a time of turmoil for the football program, which is 29-32 in five seasons under Bielema, including a mark of 11-27 in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks (4-6) will fail to win at least nine games this season for the sixth straight year, the school's longest stretch since an eight-year run that coincided with joining the SEC in 1992.

"I think the part that I've enjoyed during my time here with Jeff, from day one to where we are today, has been awesome," Bielema said on the SEC coaches' teleconference before news of Long's firing had become official. "For our student-athletes, everything he stands for, everything he's tried to give them off the field, on the field, all the services we provide, all the support we've given ... It's been awesome to witness."

Long was in Little Rock last week for a meeting of the school's Board of Trustees, but he never met with the board during an executive session. Instead, Steinmetz was called into the session while Long waited outside.

Several issues were thought to be a part of the discussion, including the performance of Long and the football program, along with the fate of Arkansas' long tradition of playing in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium once per season. The school currently has one year left on the agreement that has caused friction between the school's northwest Arkansas constituency and the rest of the state since Razorback Stadium was expanded in 2000.

Long said in September that he hoped to have a resolution about future of games in central Arkansas by the end of this season.