Arkansas fires athletic director Jeff Long

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long after nearly 10 years at the school.

The College Football Playoff selection committee member, formerly the chairman until this season, was under contract through June 2020.

His firing comes at a time of turmoil for the Arkansas football program, which is 29-32 in five seasons under coach Bret Bielema — including a mark of 11-27 in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks (4-6) will fail to win at least nine games this season for the sixth straight year, the school's longest stretch since an eight year stretch that coincided with joining the SEC in 1992.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz praised Long's "character and integrity" but noted Long had recently lost the support of fans, alumni and university leaders.