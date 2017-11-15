Former NHL player jailed for impaired driving

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — A former National Hockey League player has been given an intermittent jail sentence for impaired driving east of Belleville, Ont.

Fifty-nine-year-old Anthony McKegney of Kingston, Ont., pleaded guilty in Belleville court to impaired driving, and was handed a 30-day intermittent jail sentence, along with a three-year driving prohibition and three months probation.

He was charged on April 30 after Tyendinaga police got a report about a vehicle "all over" County Road 49 in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

McKegney played 13 seasons in the NHL, starting in 1978, primarily with Buffalo, Quebec and Minnesota.