Winning Vikings sticking with Keenum at QB vs. surging Rams

The timetable could be accelerated by Zimmer's unabashed fondness for Bridgewater, whom he has effusively praised for his character and attitude before and after the arduous rehab.

Zimmer was hired about 3 1/2 months before Bridgewater was drafted, too, forever tying their careers together.

So while on some teams a change such as this would be strange or tense, the Vikings have taken the quarterback quandary in stride. They're used to it, after all.

"I think it just shows the leadership we have in this locker room. I think it shows the quality of players and character that we have in this locker room," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "We have a lot of unselfish guys who just want to win."

Even Keenum and Bridgewater can't stop lavishing compliments on each other.

"Case, he's awesome. He's a great human being, a God-fearing man. I knew from day one, my spirit could sense that he was a good man," Bridgewater said.

Keenum has a Bridgewater jersey in his possession at home.

"He's a great dude and a great teammate," Keenum said. "Teddy definitely raises the cool factor of the quarterback group tremendously."

As for playing against the surging Rams (7-2), who have won four straight games behind Keenum's replacement last season, Jared Goff, and a punishing defence, he tried his best to downplay the significance of a matchup against a team that got rid of him.

"I treat every week the same," Keenum said. "There's maybe a little more familiarity with these guys, but it's business as usual for me."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press