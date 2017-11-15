Hockey team waits for $7.5 million donation

KIMBERLEY, B.C. — A junior hockey team in southeastern British Columbia says it has yet to receive a multimillion-dollar donation it was promised last month, but the man behind the pledge says it will be in the team's hands in 10 days.

The board of directors of the Kimberley Dynamiters posted a statement Monday on Facebook thanking fans for their support and explaining that it had yet to receive the $7.5 million.

The junior B team said Mike Gould of Calgary was giving the organization the money during an announcement at the Dynamiters' home game on Oct. 13.

Gould said Wednesday he knew the Dynamiters would be releasing the statement and the delay on his end has been resolved.

"Everything is done and dealt with. Everything will be done in the next 10 days and they will have their money," he said in a telephone interview.

He said the delay was due to minor issues and also "with the banks." He didn't elaborate.

"I will be giving it to them," he said.

At the time the announcement was made, Gould said he was born in Kimberley and grew up playing hockey there.

He said his mother died in December and she would have been proud of him as he waved to a crowd of 700 when the donation was announced.

"It was a little emotional, not having mom there. She would be down on the ice going 'That's my boy,' " he said shortly after the event.