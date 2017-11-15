Atkins and No. 2 Texas pound McNeese State, 100-34

AUSTIN, Texas — Tougher games are on the horizon for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns. For now, they're happy to have some fun and fine-tune for the future.

Ariel Atkins scored 23 points and Texas made eight 3-pointers in the first half in a 100-34 romp over McNeese State on Wednesday, the Longhorns' second blowout win of the early season.

"If you want to be a championship-quality team you have to have championship-quality effort no matter the opponent," said Texas associate head coach Tina Thompson, who attended the post-game news conference as head coach Karen Aston left on a recruiting trip.

Aston already has a roster loaded with 10 former high school All-Americans, and all that talent was too much for McNeese State.

Texas (2-0) overwhelmed the Cowgirls (1-1) from the opening tip with a trapping defence that forced turnovers and put the game in the fast-tempo transition the Longhorns wanted. Texas forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter and turned them into 19 points and made five 3-pointers in bolting to a 32-8 lead. Atkins made the game's first basket on a 3-pointer from the corner and finished the quarter with eight points.

Texas' 32 points was one shy of the school record for most in a quarter, a mark set just four days earlier in a season-opening win over Stetson.

McNeese could do nothing to slow the onslaught. The Cowgirls were just 4 of 26 shooting as Texas kept building its lead to 58-14 by halftime. Atkins outscored McNeese by herself with 15 points on 5 of 5 shooting, including three 3-pointers in the half.

The Texas record for points in a half is 69, set against Centenary in 2000. Texas reached the 100-point mark for the first time since the 2013-2014 season against Sam Houston State.

"Their tempo is so tough, their length is so tough," McNeese State coach Kacie Cryer said. "They are very deep this year. They don't lose a step when they go to their bench."

Texas will face its first Power Five conference competition next week against LSU and Washington in a tournament in Las Vegas. Then come games against Georgia, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 17 Florida State before Christmas. These early games are the buildup to that stretch, which could show just how far the Longhorns could go this season.