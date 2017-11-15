Titans-Steelers Capsule

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (18), PASS (10)

STEELERS Defence — OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams riding four-game winning streaks. ... Steelers have won four of last six meetings. ... Fourth time teams have played on Thursday. Titans have taken two of three previous such meetings. Tennessee is 5-7 all-time on Thursdays. Steelers are 8-9 on Thursdays, 7-2 at home. ... First of four straight prime-time games for Pittsburgh. Steelers are 31-16 in prime-time under coach Mike Tomlin. ... Six Tennessee coaches previously played or coached for Pittsburgh. ... Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak spent 32 years with Titans franchise as Hall of Fame lineman and then as coach. ... Tennessee seeking first 7-3 start since 2008 ... Titans K Ryan Succop's NFL record 56 straight made field goals inside 50 yards ended last week. ... Titans have won last three against AFC North teams. ... Opponents are converting 27 per cent (17 of 63) of third downs against Titans since Oct. 8. ... Victory would even Titans QB Marcus Mariota's career record at 18-18. ... Titans S Kevin Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. ... Tennessee is 6 of 6 scoring touchdowns inside red zone over past two games. .. Steelers last started 8-2 or better in 2004 (9-1). ... Ben Roethlisberger had 40th fourth-quarter comeback win last week vs. Colts. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown tied for league lead in receptions (60) and leads in yards receiving (882), but had season-low three catches vs. Colts. ... Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster leads rookies with 521 yards receiving and five TD receptions. ... Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell's 840 yards rushing lead NFL. ... Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt's four sacked tied for second most by rookie in NFL. ... Steelers are 31st in red zone touchdown percentage (42 per cent). ... Pittsburgh's 29 sacks tied for second in NFL. ... NBC will use "SkyCam" as primary viewing angle for first time. Network will revert to traditional angles when situation dictates. .... Fantasy Tip: Steelers' offence typically gets going in November. Bell's 1,877 total yards in November games since 2013 are most in NFL. Brown is second with 1,849.

By The Associated Press