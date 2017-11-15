Matthews practises for first time in over a week

"For (the injury) to not fully recover and then tweak it again, you're back to square one. We've been pretty cautious. Been feeling better day by day, that's all you can really ask for."

Toronto has won four straight games heading into its meeting at the Air Canada Centre with New Jersey, three without the young centre.

Babcock says his team stepped up their game with Matthews out.

"I like a lot of things happening when (he) hasn't been playing, had to dig in a little bit," said Babock. "We gave up shots when he was away but the scoring chances against were way down, especially high-quality were down. It gives your goalies a better chance to be good."

The Leafs have enjoyed a four-day layoff since taking a home-and-home series against the Boston Bruins over the weekend and are feeling confident as they prepare for the Devils, who beat Toronto 6-3 in their last meeting in October.

"We've played well here, won four in a row, chance to play Jersey, who slapped us around last time," said Babcock. "Sometimes you get a few days off and you relax. Nothing wrong with relaxing physically, but we want to be engaged mentally."

Matthews was skating on his regular line at practice between wingers Zach Hyman and William Nylander, which meant Babcock transitioned Patrick Marleau back to the wing.

The Leafs also recalled forward Nikita Soshnikov from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies. It was reported that Soshnikov had an out-clause in his contract stating that if he wasn't on the Leafs roster by Nov. 14 he could return to the KHL.

Babcock says Soshnikov was deserving of the call-up, however the Russian will be getting the Josh Leivo treatment and could be watching as a healthy scratch until a chance to play opens up.

"Obviously he had the concussion, spent the whole summer trying to work his way back and it took way more time than he probably expected," said Babcock. "We told him, 'you're gonna go back (down) and get your game going and get feeling good.'

The 24-year-old winger had five goals and 12 points in 14 games with the Marlies.

"He's been really good down there and when he gets his opportunity you got to make good on your opportunity. We think (he) is a real good player, it's good to have him back."

Matthews led Toronto in scoring with 10 goals and 19 points in 16 games.

By Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press