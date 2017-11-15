Garcia leaves Saint-Etienne, Sable appointed new coach

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Ten days after a humiliating 5-0 home loss to bitter rival Lyon, Saint-Etienne coach Oscar Garcia has left the French league club and been replaced by Julien Sable.

Saint-Etienne said in a statement on Wednesday that Garcia, who quit after only five months in charge, did not ask for financial compensation.

The Spanish coach was replaced by former Saint-Etienne player Sable, who captained the 10-time champions before serving as the club's academy director.

Sable's first match in charge will be a league game on Friday at Lille. Saint-Etienne is sixth in the standings after 12 matches, 14 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.