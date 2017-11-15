This is a Thursday night worth tuning in: Titans at Steelers

STEELERS, 20-17

KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP

The Lions did their thing, though it took a while, against Cleveland. Difficult to find an eligible team, will try JACKSONVILLE on the whoever-plays-Cleveland theory.

No. 2 New England (minus 6) vs. No. 18 Oakland at Mexico City

It gets tiresome making Patriots the top choice, but it also makes a lot of sense.

BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 30-20

No. 20 Arizona (minus 2 1-2) at No. 24 Houston

One of several home underdogs we like this week.

UPSET SPECIAL: TEXANS, 19-13

No. 19 Baltimore (minus 2 1-2) at No. 16 Green Bay

Another home dog we will go with.

PACKERS, 17-16

No. 13 Detroit (minus 2 1-2) at No. 27 Chicago

And another.

BEARS, 17-16

No. 7 Kansas City (minus 9) at No. 31 New York Giants

OK, enough of that. Here's a favourite ready to romp.

CHIEFS, 30-13

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Minnesota

Who would have projected this to be the highlight of Week 11?

RAMS, 27-24

No. 1 Philadelphia (plus 3) at No. 14 Dallas

Cowboys can kiss NFC East title and maybe a wild card goodbye if they lose.

COWBOYS, 28-27

No. 12 Atlanta (plus 3) at No. 9 Seattle

Dan Quinn against his mentor, Pete Carroll. Even though they are undermanned ...

SEAHAWKS, 23-21

No. 10 Jacksonville (minus 7 1-2) at No. 32 Cleveland

Just can't pick the Browns to win.

JAGUARS, 23-20

No. 28 Tampa Bay (plus 3) at No. 23 Miami

This was Week 1 matchup postponed by Hurricane Irma.

BUCCANEERS, 20-16

No. 17 Washington (plus 8) at No. 4 New Orleans

Saints have that rising-up look, Redskins have that banged-up look.

SAINTS, 34-23

No. 15 Buffalo (plus 4 1-2) at No. 21 Los Angeles Chargers

Did prospect of finally making playoffs scare Bills into QB change?

CHARGERS, 22-20

No. 26 Cincinnati (plus 2 1-2) at No. 25 Denver

Remember when Denver was a tough place to play?

BENGALS, 17-16

___

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (7-6). Straight up (8-5)

Season Totals: Against spread (67-69-3). Straight up: (88-57)

Best Bet: 6-4 against spread, 8-2 straight up.

Upset special: 6-4 against spread, 6-4 straight up

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press