No. 5 Wisconsin takes cues from calm, focused coach Chryst

Chryst doesn't like attention. He'd rather deflect any praise to his assistants and players. When he gets a question about a key player like star freshman Jonathan Taylor, Chryst is quick to remind others of the contributions of the offensive line or the down-field blocking by receivers.

There is rarely, if ever, anything close to bulletin board material from Wisconsin. All Chryst has done since returning to Madison as head coach is win — a 31-6 record over the past three seasons going into the weekend. He is just the third head coach in Big Ten history to win at least 10 games in each of his first three seasons, joining Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Fielding Yost.

Chryst played his college ball at Wisconsin, as did defensive co-ordinator Jim Leonhard and offensive co-ordinator Joe Rudolph. The hard-nosed, block-out-the-noise mentality is passed down to players.

"It's the kind of the foundation of this place," Rudolph said about the Badgers' ability to focus and get past mistakes. "It's about hard work. It's about doing the right things, the details. Smart, tough dependable. It's all the things that really aren't cliché."

The Badgers have had problems with slow offensive starts and early turnovers all season. It happened again last week when the Badgers had four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Alex Hornibrook, but finished strong in closing out a 38-14 rout of Iowa.

Chryst can light into his team when needed, like during halftime of what turned into a 59-10 blowout of the season opener against Utah State.

"During games as an offence, we've had a lot of ups and downs. But the biggest thing for us this year, we've kind of remained even-keeled throughout it," tight end Zander Neuville said. "When things are going wrong, we're not going to freak out or worry about it. When things are going really well, we're not going to be content or too happy."

There's has been a lot to be happy about so far this year. Three more wins and the Badgers may get a chance to fulfil their dreams of playing for a national title.

Not that they're looking that far ahead. Chryst won't allow it.

"I think we're a very good team," Benzschawel said. "We've just got to keep proving ourselves these next few weeks and we should be in the position we want to be in."

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press