Chargers optimistic about Rivers, but Clemens will be ready

Clemens has thrown only 10 passes in the past 3 1/2 years while serving as Rivers' backup in San Diego and LA, but the veteran has done enough in practice to be confident — and for the Chargers to be confident in him.

"Kellen is very involved with the game plan part of it," Chargers offensive co-ordinator Ken Whisenhunt said.

"He's been in the system for a number of years, so he's comfortable with it. You don't want to make him try to do too much. Maybe you cut it down a little. But from all the guys I've been around, especially in that role, Kellen is one of the sharpest as far as understanding what you need done and communicating that to the players.

"Executing it in a game is something he hasn't done a lot of in the last couple of years, but he's a pro, and I'm sure he'll be prepared."

Clemens is in his 12th NFL season with his fifth franchise. He began his career with the New York Jets, backing up Chad Pennington, Favre and Mark Sanchez while getting sporadic playing time, including eight starts in 2007.

Clemens started nine games for the Rams and passed for a career-high 1,673 yards in 2013 after Sam Bradford was injured. He has barely seen the field on Sundays since he signed with the Chargers in 2014, but the 34-year-old Oregon product has taken an increasingly large role in game-week preparation and game-planning.

"Your first couple years in the league it's, 'Hey, rookie, sit over there and shut up and just watch,'" Clemens said. "But as you get older, you gain some respect. It's something that coaches are a little more open to. I've been fortunate with Coach Whiz and (quarterbacks coach) Shane (Steichen) as well as Philip. If I have an idea, then they listen. It doesn't always make it in the game plan, but at least they listen."

Clemens and Rivers are friends, and Clemens credits the 10th-leading passer in NFL history for his openness to collaboration.

"He's an open book," Clemens said. "A lot of guys aren't, and they don't have to be. But he's an open book. If I have a question, he takes the time to answer it. If I don't understand it, he explains it a different way. It's a relationship I'm very grateful for, and I've benefited from in ways that haven't been seen yet."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press