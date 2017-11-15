Packers QB Brett Hundley gets more comfortable behind centre

In another positive development for the injury-riddled Packers, Rodgers took part in rehab and conditioning work on Wednesday. It's the first time he was spotted working out while teammates practiced since the injury.

The earliest Rodgers might be able to return to practice would be about Dec. 1, which would be six weeks since he went on injured reserve. The earliest that Rodgers might be able to eligible to play would be Week 15 at Carolina.

"For a guy who just had surgery several weeks, you wouldn't be able to tell," linebacker Clay Matthews said.

The Packers have said Rodgers could be out of the year. Rodgers has said the conversation about coming back only starts if his collarbone is healed.

It will also depend on if the Packers are still in the playoff hunt. The win over the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak and kept them two games behind NFC North-leading Minnesota. A wild-card berth is also still within reach.

"At the same time, we've still got to hold up our end of the bargain and steal a few wins throughout these next several weeks in hopes that we've got a shot with (Rodgers) coming back," Matthews said. "We started with one last week. Hopefully we can get another one this week."

Notes: RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) did not take part in practice, though coach Mike McCarthy has said there is a chance Montgomery could play Sunday. Otherwise, Jamaal Williams is likely to get the start at running back, with fellow rookie Aaron Jones (knee) expected to miss a few weeks. ... Starting S Morgan Burnett (groin) missed practice, while CB Kevin King (shoulder) and OL Justin McCray (ankle) were limited.

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press