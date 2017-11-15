Saints' Brees quietly efficient as ever

Brees' career-low interception rate for a whole season is 1.8 per cent in 2013 and 2015. Though nine games this season, he's been intercepted on only 1.3 per cent of his passes.

"A the end of the day, you want to be as efficient as you possibly can, so that's what we talk about when it comes to anything around here — it's efficiency," Brees said.

"How efficient are we at the passing game? How efficient are we in the running game? How efficient are we on third down and in the red zone? And all that together results in a winning formula."

In a 47-10, cold-weather victory at Buffalo that really seemed to get the rest of the NFL's attention, the Saints rushed for 298 yards, making them only the fifth team in NFL history with as many as 295 yards and six touchdowns rushing in a game.

But Brees still connected on 72 per cent of his passes (18 of 25), including connections of 30 yards to Brandon Coleman and 28 yards to Michael Thomas.

"The total numbers are never important. It is more of what we are doing each week," Payton said. "Obviously, in today's NFL, you have to be able to convert third downs. You have to be able to attack certain defences and we feel confident that that's something that each week we'll put the time in and be able to do."

Thomas finished the victory at Buffalo with nine catches for 117 yards, and said that when he has reviewed game video this season, he has seen a Saints passing game that is highly in sync and productive, even if overall attempts and yards are down.

"Any game," Thomas began, "Drew could go for 500 (yards) if he needs to, but we're not asking him for that."

Redskins coach Jay Gruden, whose team will have to try to stop the Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, said fewer attempts or yards by no means indicate a drop-off in Brees' effectiveness as a passer.

"Sometimes that is better. A lot of people worry about stats and fantasy football numbers ... but when you have balance, I think it makes it easier on the entire offence, the play-caller and the quarterback, the receivers, everybody," Gruden said.

"An effective passing game doesn't mean it has to lead the league in yardage. It just means it has to be effective getting the ball down the field and in the end zone. That's what they're doing right now."

NOTES: Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, who missed last Sunday's game with a groin pull, returned to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis. ... Running back Jonathan Williams, whom the Saints signed off Denver's practice squad, practiced with New Orleans for the first time.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press