Fort Wayne makes 17 3-pointers, beats Delaware State 85-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Kason Harrell scored 20 points and Fort Wayne made 17 3-pointers and beat Delaware State 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Harrell was 7 of 15 from the floor and made six 3-pointers. John Konchar matched a career-high with four 3s, finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds and collected his 31st career double-double for the Mastodons (2-1). Bryson Scott made just 3 of 13 field goals, but was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Kobe Gantz scored 23 points to lead Delaware State (1-2). Johquin Wiley had 17 points and Jonathan Mitchell chipped in 16.

The Mastodons led 42-40 early in the second half, and stretched it to 68-58 midway through period. Harrell scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Konchar added five points during the surge. Fort Wayne led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.