Pitt outlasts UC Santa Barbara for first won of season

PITTSBURGH — Ryan Luther had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds to help Pittsburgh its first win of the season Wednesday night, a 70-62 victory over UC Santa Barbara.

It didn't come easily, as the Panthers (1-2) led for just six minutes, 58 seconds, and were outplayed by the Gauchos (1-1) for much of the evening.

Jared Wilson-Frame hit four consecutive free throws to give Pitt its first lead with 16:17 to play and there were seven lead changes and five ties before Luther's tip-in of his own miss gave the Panthers a 58-57 advantage with 2:37 left. After an offensive foul on UCSB's next possession, Wilson-Frame put-back his own missed 3. The Gauchos missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Wilson-Frame hit another trey to make it 63-57 with 54 seconds to go. Pitt hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

UCSB shot just 23.5 per cent from the field in the second half.