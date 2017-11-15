No. 24 WVU overcomes sluggish start to beat American 98-64

"It wasn't a suspension or anything, I just didn't want to play him," Huggins said. "That's my prerogative. Coach's decision."

Sa'eed Nelson led American (0-2) with 17 points and Larry Motuzis added 15. The Eagles shot 29 of 39 from the field.

"I thought that's an outlier game," American coach Mike Brennan said. "They're a Top 25 team and they are what they are for a reason. I thought we hung in there for as long as this group can right now."

With a blowout loss to Texas A&M in Germany and a sluggish start against American, the Mountaineers will need to improve their scoring output to be competitive in the Big 12 come late December.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Since the Mountaineers play only American and Morgan State before the new AP Top 25 comes out, it is very unlikely that West Virginia rises more than a spot or two, if they rise at all.

EMERGING LEADER

In their two losses, American has found a new leader alongside returning star Nelson. Motuzis has a team-best scoring average of 16 points per game along with three rebounds per game against two Big 12 opponents on the road.

"We know Larry can score for sure," Brennan said. "But now we need to get him to do some other things and get other guys to sort of get comfortable. But Larry's been working really, really hard and I'm happy with his defensive progress."

STRONG MOUNTAINEER FRESHMEN

Two West Virginia freshmen, Wesley Harris and Teddy Allen both played significant time in their debuts. Allen finished with 14 points and four rebounds in his 14 minutes and Harris finished with eight points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

PRESS VIRGINIA

The Mountaineers continued to do what they do best, scoring 28 points off 22 Eagle turnovers.

UP NEXT

American continues their season-opening road trip at Wagner on Saturday.

West Virginia finishes the week with a home game against Morgan State on Saturday.

By John Lowe, The Associated Press