Top 25 Capsules

AUSTIN, Texas — Ariel Atkins scored 23 points and No. 2 Texas made eight 3-pointers in the first half in a 100-34 victory over McNeese State on Wednesday.

Texas (2-0) overwhelmed McNeese State (1-1) from the opening tip with a trapping defence that forced turnovers and put the game in the fast-tempo transition the Longhorns wanted. Texas forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter and turned them into 19 points and made five 3-pointers in bolting to a 32-8 lead. Atkins made the game's first basket on a 3-pointer from the corner and finished the quarter with eight.

Texas' 32 points was one shy of the school record for most in a quarter, a mark set just four days earlier in a season-opening win over Stetson.

McNeese could do nothing to slow the onslaught. The Cowgirls were just 4 of 26 shooting as Texas kept building its lead to 58-14 by halftime.