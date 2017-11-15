Nared leads No. 13 Lady Vols to 89-60 rout of James Madison

The lead never dropped below 15 the rest of the way.

"Coming in here, I knew it would take an A-plus effort for us, and we just didn't bring that exactly," James Madison coach Sean O'Regan said. "I thought we fought, but in the end we'll get back to it, learn from it, find our weaknesses and improve."

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes have struggled from 3-point range so far this season, and the pattern continued Wednesday. James Madison was 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and has made just 23 per cent of its 3-point attempts (14 of 61) this season.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols' four freshmen did a much better job of taking care of the ball Wednesday after combining for 16 turnovers in the season opener. Anastasia Hayes had three assists and eight turnovers Sunday, but she had eight assists and three turnovers against James Madison.

MISSING HALL

Tennessee had outlasted James Madison 81-69 in its 2016-17 season opener while withstanding a 39-point performance from Precious Hall, who would go on to average 24 points per game that year to rank third nationally.

Hall has since completed her college career. Although James Madison remains talented enough to be selected as the preseason Colonial Athletic Association favourite, this game showed the Dukes are still adjusting to life without her.

QUOTABLE

"I think (Tennessee) has earned the right to be in the top 10," O'Regan said. "They've got everything. They've got leadership. They've got balance. They've got talent. I love Hayes. I think she's going to be a great point guard for them."

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts St. Joseph's on Sunday.

Tennessee: Hosts Wichita State on Monday.

___

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press