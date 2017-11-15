Maye, No. 9 UNC hold on to beat Bucknell, 93-81

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell: The Bison — who return their starting five from a team that won 26 games and the Patriot League title before losing to West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — showed no fear of the Tar Heels and looked nothing like the team that lost by 28 at Arkansas three days earlier. This was the kind of performance that will make them a trendy bracket-busting pick, if they repeat as conference champs.

"Our guys gave tremendous effort. I thought we had great focus," coach Nathan Davis said. "I thought they made a few more plays than us, unfortunately, and they were able to win the game."

North Carolina: The most important thing for the Tar Heels — aside from sweating out a closer-than-expected victory — was getting Berry back on the court, though the results could have been better. The star of last season's national championship run had been out since breaking a bone in his right (shooting) hand. Playing with tape on his hand, he made his first shot — a 3-pointer — but missed his next 10 and finished 1 of 11 with eight points, though he did have six assists.

INJURY REPORT

Johnson will be out until at least late December or early January after having surgery earlier Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Johnson, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, has missed both regular-season games, sitting out the opener against Northern Iowa with a neck sprain. Williams said he was hurt during practice Monday when Seventh Woods blocked his fast-break layup and Johnson's knee buckled when he landed. "We hope we'll get him back quicker" than 4-6 weeks, Williams said, "but we're not going to push him."

KEY STAT

North Carolina dominated the defensive glass, with the Bison collecting only seven offensive rebounds. Bucknell trailed by 16 before it grabbed its first offensive board, with Thomas sticking back Stephen Brown's missed 3-pointer — Williams ID'd Pinson as the one who failed to box out — to make it 43-29 with about 4 minutes before halftime. The Bison's second offensive rebound didn't come until about 11 minutes remained.

UP NEXT

Bucknell: The Bison will try once again to beat a high-profile opponent on its home court when they visit Maryland on Saturday night.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels head across the country to face Stanford on Nov. 20 before heading to Portland, Oregon, for the rest of the PK80, the Nike-sponsored event to honour founder Phil Knight.

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press