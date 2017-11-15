UCF fights off winless Gardner-Webb 68-65 behind Davis

ORLANDO, Fla. — A.J. Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Chad Brown added 10 points, 10 boards and five blocks for his first career double-double, and Central Florida held off Gardner-Webb for a 68-65 win on Wednesday night.

Chance McSpadden hit a pair of free throws for UCF with 10 seconds left and Liam O'Reilly was off the mark on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Knights led 63-52 with 3:42 to play before DJ Laster and David Efianayi made 3-pointers to bring Gardner-Webb within five points. O'Reilly reduced the deficit to 64-60, and his 3 with 34 seconds left made it 66-65.

Terrell Allen and Dayon Griffin each added 12 points for UCF (2-0). The Knights were just 28 of 40 from the free-throw line.