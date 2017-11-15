Hardaway hits late 3 to lift Knicks over Jazz 106-101

NEW YORK — Tim Hardaway Jr. and the New York Knicks expect opponents to bring a little extra at Madison Square Garden. A few nights after a deflating loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hardaway made sure the Knicks held home court Wednesday night.

Hardaway scored 26 points, including a key 3-pointer with 32.9 seconds left, to help the Knicks rally in the second half and beat the Utah Jazz 106-101.

The Knicks tightened up on defence in the fourth quarter, unlike when they allowed 40 points in the fourth to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in a loss Monday.

"It says a lot, the desire to win, not taking no for an answer, no excuses," Hardaway said. "Fighting through fatigue; fighting through adversity. We knew we were going to get their best shot. Any time a team comes to MSG, they want to show out and do their best."

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee had 19 and Enes Kanter added 13 for the Knicks.

New York looked flat in the second quarter and trailed by 12 late in the third but got its third comeback victory in eight days. Hardaway's 3 made it 102-98, and he added four free throws after that.

Over his last eight games, Hardaway is shooting 44.3 per cent with 19.6 points a game. He signed a $71 million, four-year deal to return for a second stint with New York this off-season.

"Tim's doing a great job for us. He's one of the guys that can attack the basket for us," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "The way he's playing defence and scrambling and doing that stuff, a big reason why we're winning some of these games."

Rodney Hood scored 30 points off the bench and rookie Donovan Mitchell chipped in 19 for the Jazz, who dropped to 1-2 since losing star centre Rudy Gobert for four weeks with a bone bruise in his right leg.

Their last victory as a visiting team was April 8 at Golden State. Utah is 6-4 at home.