Westbrook, Thunder top Bulls 92-79 for 3rd straight win

"He does that to a lot of people," Hoiberg said. "He's so explosive. There's a reason he was the MVP last season."

Though the Thunder were never threatened in the second half, they had hoped to finish better. They shot 22 per cent after the break.

"In the second half, we never got into a rhythm," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "Never played to an identity. I thought our defence, for the most part, was pretty good for the full 48. We had some lapses. But I thought offensively, that's where we got to really move the ball and make them work and find ways to break the defence down better than we did in the third and the fourth."

TIP-INS

Bulls: Were coming off a 133-94 loss to San Antonio. ... Starters shot 1 for 11 from the field in the first quarter. ... Valentine was the only Bulls player to make more than two field goals in the first half.

Thunder: C Steven Adams missed his third straight game with a right calf contusion. ... Won the first meeting with the Bulls 101-69 on Oct. 28. ... Grant made a layup off an inbounds pass in the final second of the first half. ... George finished with 13 points after scoring 42 and 37 points in his previous two games.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma City's wins during the current streak have come by an average of 11.7 points. All of the Thunder's wins this season have been by at least nine points. All the losses have been by nine or fewer.

QUOTABLE

Westbrook, on being focused against a struggling team: "We did a good job of just coming out and being consistent, staying with our principles, playing Thunder basketball and not worrying about the opponents."

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Thunder: At San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

