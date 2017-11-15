Rider cruises to 89-53 win over Hartford

LAWERENCEVILLE, N.J. — Stevie Jordan scored 19 points with nine rebounds and eight assists as Rider dealt Hartford its first loss of the season, 89-53 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Allen added 16 points and Tyere Marshall scored 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Broncs (2-1).

Rider was looking for a big win after its 101-75 loss to No. 15 Xavier on Monday. They got it as the Broncs outscored Hartford 53-17 in the second half, outshot the Hawks (2-1) 46 to 29 per cent from the field and had a 56-32 rebounding edge.

The teams were tied 36-all at the break but the Broncs pulled ahead in the second half with a Frederick Smith dunk giving them a 50-43 lead with 13:44 to go. An Allen 3-pointer a minute later sparked an 18-0 streak capped by a Marshall layup and the Broncs led 70-44 with 7:06 remaining.