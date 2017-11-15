Western Kentucky 83, Kentucky Wesleyan 53.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dwight Coleby had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double, Justin Johnson added 10 points and eight boards, and Western Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 83-53 on Wednesday night.

Six Hilltoppers scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 21, 2017. Taveion Hollingsworth was one point away from seven players having at least 10 points, which hasn't been done in the program since 2001.

Marek Nelson and Jake Ohmer each scored 12 points apiece for Western Kentucky (1-1). Lamonte Bearden had 11 points and five assists, and Darius Thompson made two of the Hilltoppers' four 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

It was Coleby's first double-double at WKU since transferring from Mississippi. His previous scoring high was 12 points.