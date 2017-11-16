DeRozan scores 25, leads Raptors over Pelicans 125-116

Toronto turned a one-point halftime edge into a 98-86 lead after three quarters, boosted by DeRozan's 11 points.

Lowry scored on an offensive rebound and Miles made a 3-pointer as Toronto extended the lead to 110-93 early in the fourth.

"I'm being assertive," said Miles, who has made 12 of 28 3-pointers in the last four games. "Guys are looking for me and we're moving the basketball, which is creating openings. If (opponents) are going to give me space I'm going to make them pay."

The Pelicans led by 14 points in the first quarter. Pascal Siakam scored 10 points, all on layups, as Toronto took a 45-42 lead early in the second quarter.

Jrue Holiday scored eight points as New Orleans regained the lead before Lowry made a 3-pointer that gave the Raptors a 64-63 halftime advantage.

TIP-INS

Raptors: The Raptors were playing the back end of their first set of back-to-back games this season, having won at Houston on Tuesday. ... The Raptors defeated the Pelicans 122-118 last Thursday in Toronto. ... G Norman Powell missed his second consecutive game because of a hip pointer. ... Toronto made all 14 of its free throws.

Pelicans: G/F Tony Allen missed his third consecutive game because of knee soreness. ... New Orleans shot 50.5 per cent from the floor, its franchise-record fifth consecutive game of shooting better than 50 per cent. ... Cousins and Davis both committed two fouls in the first quarter and finished with five each. ... New Orleans made 19 of 20 free throws.

RONDO STARTS

Pelicans G Rajon Rondo made his first start of the season. He returned from preseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury to make his debut against Atlanta on Monday, coming off the bench to play five minutes. Against the Raptors he played 14 minutes and had four points and eight assists.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Home vs. New York on Friday night.

Pelicans: At Denver on Friday night.

___

By Les East, The Associated Press