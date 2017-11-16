Brodziansky 23 points as TCU wins 8th in row, 76-71 over SD

South Dakota: Hagedorn and Mooney needed some help if the Coyotes were going to knock off a team that is considered by many to be an upper-half Big 12 opponent. The two combined to shoot 20-of-40, and the rest of the team was 8-of-21.

TCU: While inconsistent at times, and never able to put away the Coyotes, TCU did what it was supposed to do in the opening stretch with three straight wins. The Horned Frogs shot only 39 per cent from the field (10 of 26) in the second half.

NOT NIT

Had South Dakota won its opening-round game in the NIT last March, the Coyotes would have played TCU in the second round. Instead, South Dakota lost to Iowa, which then lost in overtime against the Horned Frogs in the second round of the NIT.

NOI'S QUICK SCORING

Noi scored eight points in an 85-second span before the half, his second 3-pointer in that span tying the game at 17-all. "Coach always tells me to be ready when I'm off the bench," said Noi. TCU never trailed after his layup with 3:46 left in the first half broke a 30-all tie.

BASKETBALL JUNKIES

When Smith was an assistant coach at Colorado State, he wrote three different letters to Dixon, who was then still at Pitt. "Not to try to get a job," Smith said. "I'm a basketball junkie and I like to think I work pretty damn hard, and that guy works his butt off."

Smith recalls being on the road during summer recruiting, seeing Dixon at 8 a.m. games, then still being in a gym at 10:30 p.m. still watching players.

"I just can't speak highly enough about Jaime," Smith said. "He's one of those guys you're proud to be associated with in this profession."

UP NEXT

South Dakota plays at home Saturday night against Grambling State.

TCU next plays Monday night at home against Omaha.

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press