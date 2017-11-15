LIU Brooklyn pours it on New Rochelle in 104-68 victory

NEW YORK — Joel Hernandez scored 19 points with nine rebounds and Raiquan Clark had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and LIU Brooklyn pulled away in the second half to beat Division III New Rochelle 104-68 Wednesday night.

Hernandez and Clark were among five Blackbirds players to score in double figures. LIU Brooklyn (1-2) led 51-39 at halftime before it went on a 16-4 run for a 67-43 lead on Julian Batts' 3-pointer.

Jashaun Agosto had 16 points for LIU on 4-for-8 shooting behind the 3-point line. Batts scored 11 and Zach Coleman had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Blackbirds passed out 22 assists on 39 made field goals and had a 56-38 rebounding edge.

The Angels, meanwhile, struggled from the field shooting 25 for 75 (33.3 per cent). Hunter Schenkel led New Rochelle with 17 points and Elijah Harris scored 13 with seven rebounds.