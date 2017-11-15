Stephen F. Austin pulls away from D-II St. Edwards, 89-66

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kevon Harris scored 18 points and Shannon Bogues added another 17 off the bench as Stephen F. Austin cruised past Division II St. Edwards University, 89-66 on Wednesday night.

The victory gives the Lumberjacks back-to-back wins to start the season and the game opens a three-game home stand against non-NCAA Division I opponents.

Sean Phillips and Sean Watkins each drilled a 3-pointer to give the Hilltoppers, a Catholic school from Austin, Texas, a quick, 6-0 lead to open the game and Landon Goesling drilled a third trey to give the Hilltoppers a 9-4 advantage 90 seconds into the contest. SFA took the lead for good on Samuli Nieminen's layup with 11:01 left in the first half that made it 18-16. By halftime the Lumberjacks (2-0) had a 42-34 advantage and they extended it in the second half.

Goesling finished with 19 points to lead St. Edwards.