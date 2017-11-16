Anisimov has hat trick, Blackhawks beat Rangers 6-3

CHICAGO — Artem Anisimov scored three times in the third period against his former team, Nick Schmaltz had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks cooled off the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. Duncan Keith had two assists and Corey Crawford made 25 saves, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from an ugly 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

New York had won six in a row — the longest winning streak in the NHL this season — and it carried a 1-0 lead into the final minute of the second period. But the Blackhawks grabbed control with four goals in 6 minutes, 6 seconds, capped by Anisimov's power-play slam through Henrik Lundqvist's legs at 5:14 of the third.

Rick Nash had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have scored at least three times in 11 of their last 13 games. Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Lundqvist made 30 saves before he was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec at 6:32 of the third.