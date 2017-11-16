Hermanson, Naar lead big second half for No. 21 Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's moved up a spot in this week's Associated Press poll and is picked to win the West Coast Conference ahead of NCAA Tournament runner-up and top rival Gonzaga.

Hermanson's 3-pointer from the top with 15:08 left gave the Gaels an 11-point lead, their largest to that point.

There are big expectations for this Saint Mary's team under 17th-year coach Bennett, who received a new 10-year contract last week on the heels of consecutive school-record 29-win seasons. The Gaels lost to Arizona in the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament.

The schools hadn't played in nearly nine years, since a 79-54 Saint Mary's win in a tournament at Anaheim on Nov. 28, 2008. The Gaels have won the last four matchups in the series overall.

REBOUNDING

Saint Mary's was outrebounded 36-26 while surrendering 13 offensive rebounds. It didn't help to have Landale in foul trouble.

"I've just got to get smarter on defence," Landale said. "I can't give up silly fouls like that. It hurts the team, it hurts me."

Bennett will challenge his big man to be smarter.

"As a senior, the level he's at, he's got to know better than to take a risk on a foul that will get you two in the first half or your third or fourth fouls in the second half," Bennett said.

MISTAKES

Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor will try to figure out why his team has been so sloppy, committing 21 turnovers in each of the first two games.

"What I don't have experience with is turning the ball over 21 times for 31 points," he said.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Fullerton: By comparison, Fullerton shot 4 for 26 (15.4 per cent) in the first half against USC. ... After missing all but two of 19 3-point tries against USC, the Titans were 1 for 11 on 3s and missed their initial nine attempts. They also had been outrebounded 52-44 and dished out only four assists facing the Trojans, sparking Taylor to say, "We were lacklustre in everything that we did." The team's energy and effort level was high against the Gaels.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels took care of the ball with just eight turnovers and scored 21 points in the first half off Fullerton's miscues. Saint Mary's improved its nonconference record over the past 10 years to 124-34 by winning its fourth straight against Fullerton.

UP NEXT

Cal State Fullerton: Hosts Bethesda in the Titans' home opener Saturday.

Saint Mary's: At San Jose State on Sunday.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press