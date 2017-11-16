WHL Roundup: Pats topple Hitmen 4-3

REGINA — Nick Henry supplied the game-winning goal 15 seconds into the third period and the Regina Pats held on to beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.
Emil Oksanen, Sam Steel and Matt Bradley also scored for Regina (12-8-2).
Matteo Gennaro, Tristen Nielsen and Luke Coleman scored for the Hitmen (6-12-3).
Pats goaltender Max Paddock turned away 25 shots. Calgary's Nick Schneider made 36 saves.
Regina went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Hitmen were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
BLADES 5 WARRIORS 4
SASKATOON — Evan Fiala knocked in the winner 18:48 into the third period to lift the Blades over Moose Jaw.
Alec Zawatsky, Caleb Fantillo, Braylon Shmyr and Gage Ramsay also scored for Saskatoon (8-10-1).
Noah Gregor, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Daemon Hunt scored for the Warriors (16-5-0).
---
GIANTS 4 REBELS 2
LANGLEY, B.C. — James Malm scored twice as the Giants downed Red Deer.
Malm scored the winner at 12:04 of the third period. Brayden Watts and Ty Ronning also scored for the Giants (9-8-4) and Tyler Benson had three assists.
Kristian Reichel and Brandon Cutler scored for the Rebels (9-12-1).
---
COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 4
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ethan O'Rourke scored twice as the Cougars defeated Kamloops.
Kody McDonald scored the winner shorthanded for Prince George (7-9-4) 16:38 into the third period. Cole Moberg and Brogan O'Brien also scored for the Cougars.
Jermaine Loewen, Quinn Benjafield, Nick Chyzowski and Garrett Pilon, with a goal and two assists, scored for the Blazers (7-13-0).
---
SILVERTIPS 2 RAIDERS 0
EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Silvertips blanked Prince Albert.
Sean Richards and Patrick Bajkov scored for Everett (9-10-2).
Ian Scott turned away 40 shots for the Raiders (9-8-3).
---
By The Canadian Press
REGINA — Nick Henry supplied the game-winning goal 15 seconds into the third period and the Regina Pats held on to beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.
Emil Oksanen, Sam Steel and Matt Bradley also scored for Regina (12-8-2).
Matteo Gennaro, Tristen Nielsen and Luke Coleman scored for the Hitmen (6-12-3).
Pats goaltender Max Paddock turned away 25 shots. Calgary's Nick Schneider made 36 saves.
Regina went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Hitmen were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
BLADES 5 WARRIORS 4
SASKATOON — Evan Fiala knocked in the winner 18:48 into the third period to lift the Blades over Moose Jaw.
Alec Zawatsky, Caleb Fantillo, Braylon Shmyr and Gage Ramsay also scored for Saskatoon (8-10-1).
Noah Gregor, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Daemon Hunt scored for the Warriors (16-5-0).
---
GIANTS 4 REBELS 2
LANGLEY, B.C. — James Malm scored twice as the Giants downed Red Deer.
Malm scored the winner at 12:04 of the third period. Brayden Watts and Ty Ronning also scored for the Giants (9-8-4) and Tyler Benson had three assists.
Kristian Reichel and Brandon Cutler scored for the Rebels (9-12-1).
---
COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 4
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ethan O'Rourke scored twice as the Cougars defeated Kamloops.
Kody McDonald scored the winner shorthanded for Prince George (7-9-4) 16:38 into the third period. Cole Moberg and Brogan O'Brien also scored for the Cougars.
Jermaine Loewen, Quinn Benjafield, Nick Chyzowski and Garrett Pilon, with a goal and two assists, scored for the Blazers (7-13-0).
---
SILVERTIPS 2 RAIDERS 0
EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Silvertips blanked Prince Albert.
Sean Richards and Patrick Bajkov scored for Everett (9-10-2).
Ian Scott turned away 40 shots for the Raiders (9-8-3).
---
By The Canadian Press
REGINA — Nick Henry supplied the game-winning goal 15 seconds into the third period and the Regina Pats held on to beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.
Emil Oksanen, Sam Steel and Matt Bradley also scored for Regina (12-8-2).
Matteo Gennaro, Tristen Nielsen and Luke Coleman scored for the Hitmen (6-12-3).
Pats goaltender Max Paddock turned away 25 shots. Calgary's Nick Schneider made 36 saves.
Regina went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Hitmen were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
BLADES 5 WARRIORS 4
SASKATOON — Evan Fiala knocked in the winner 18:48 into the third period to lift the Blades over Moose Jaw.
Alec Zawatsky, Caleb Fantillo, Braylon Shmyr and Gage Ramsay also scored for Saskatoon (8-10-1).
Noah Gregor, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Daemon Hunt scored for the Warriors (16-5-0).
---
GIANTS 4 REBELS 2
LANGLEY, B.C. — James Malm scored twice as the Giants downed Red Deer.
Malm scored the winner at 12:04 of the third period. Brayden Watts and Ty Ronning also scored for the Giants (9-8-4) and Tyler Benson had three assists.
Kristian Reichel and Brandon Cutler scored for the Rebels (9-12-1).
---
COUGARS 5 BLAZERS 4
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ethan O'Rourke scored twice as the Cougars defeated Kamloops.
Kody McDonald scored the winner shorthanded for Prince George (7-9-4) 16:38 into the third period. Cole Moberg and Brogan O'Brien also scored for the Cougars.
Jermaine Loewen, Quinn Benjafield, Nick Chyzowski and Garrett Pilon, with a goal and two assists, scored for the Blazers (7-13-0).
---
SILVERTIPS 2 RAIDERS 0
EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Silvertips blanked Prince Albert.
Sean Richards and Patrick Bajkov scored for Everett (9-10-2).
Ian Scott turned away 40 shots for the Raiders (9-8-3).
---
By The Canadian Press