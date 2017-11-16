Wednesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Detroit 8 Calgary 2

Chicago 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Anaheim 4 Boston 2

---

AHL

Springfield 5 Charlotte 3

Iowa 2 Rockford 1

Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1 (OT)

Belleville 6 Lehigh Valley 2

Hershey 4 Syracuse 2

Rochester 3 Binghamton 0

Laval 5 Utica 4

Manitoba 3 Chicago 2

Texas 4 San Antonio 3

---

NBA

Atlanta 126 Sacramento 80

New York 106 Utah 101

Washington 102 Miami 93

Cleveland 115 Charlotte 107

Indiana 116 Memphis 113

Milwaukee 99 Detroit 95

Minnesota 98 San Antonio 86

Oklahoma City 92 Chicago 79

Toronto 125 New Orleans 116

Portland 99 Orlando 94

Philadelphia 115 L.A. Lakers 109

---

By The Canadian Press

