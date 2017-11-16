WADA decision damages Russia's hopes for Winter Olympics

The Kremlin also repeated the denial of any government backing for dopers.

"WADA's decision was unpleasant news. We disagree with this decision and consider it unfair," said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We intend to continue contacts with the international sports community and organizations to defend Russia's positions. We are preparing for the Olympics."

USADA chief executive Travis Tygart described the latest development as "another sad moment in this entire sordid affair."

"There was really no other outcome, based on their unwillingness to admit what the flood of evidence proves," Tygart said. "Now clean athletes are watching anxiously to see if the IOC similarly will take action to finally stand up for their rights or not."

Before last year's Summer Olympics in Rio, the IOC refused to issue a blanket ban on the Russian team, instead allowing individual sports federations to determine eligibility of the athletes.

In the case of the Winter Games, the IOC has already vacated results of six Russian athletes from the Sochi Olympics and banned them from next year's Pyeongchang Games, with several more cases still to be decided.

In discussing Thursday's decision, WADA director general Olivier Niggli said the conditions of reinstatement have been exchanged with RUSADA "over 25 times in the last 18 months," and were still not completely fulfilled

Though it's not fully reinstated, RUSADA is already collecting samples from athletes after WADA partly restored its powers in June.

In Moscow, RUSADA head Yuri Ganus said his agency had reformed to WADA standards and was now "completely independent," but that the key remaining demands were outside his authority.

Ganus wouldn't say if he personally accepts McLaren's findings or if the Russian government should do so, though he called the report "a very serious document."

Thursday's WADA ruling could mean Russia misses a second Paralympics after being excluded from Rio de Janeiro last year.

The International Paralympic Committee board is due to rule Dec. 19, spokesman Craig Spence told The Associated Press, adding that "clearly" RUSADA reinstatement remains a requirement for Russia to be admitted.

AP National Writer Eddie Pells, AP Sports Writers James Ellingworth in Moscow and Graham Dunbar in Geneva, and AP reporter Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

By John Duerden, The Associated Press