Bielema's future in question after Long's firing at Arkansas

The year is likely to end with the Razorbacks missing a bowl for the second time in Bielema's five seasons, leading to daily speculation about his job security. However, he said that he's avoided any thoughts about what's to come when the regular season ends the day after Thanksgiving.

"You just focus on the task at hand. I don't think there's any doubt of what we're doing," Bielema said. "When you talk to recruits, when you talk to players, when you talk to the parents ... it's full go, it's full speed, never seen anything to tell me different.

"I know what we've built; I know what we can be."

Long was widely praised when hiring Bielema, but he's faced strong criticism since giving the coach an extension through 2020 following the 2014 season. Bielema's average annual salary over the six-year contract is $4.25 million, but the deal also contains a buyout clause that stated Arkansas could have to pay him $15.4 million if he was fired without cause prior to 2018.

In addition to his losing record, Bielema is also under criticism for his pro-style offence that has featured an offensive line which has continually worsened since his first season. Many in Arkansas, like former Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson, believe the school has been at its best in the past when it was innovative offensively — such as when current Auburn coach Gus Malzahn brought the Wildcat to fruition in 2006 as offensive co-ordinator or when Petrino was calling plays.

Wilson, speaking on Wednesday shortly after the announcement of Long's firing, said it's imperative for Arkansas to follow the lead of many of the state's high schools and adapt to the age of the spread offence — taking advantage of the state's talent at the skill positions to lessen the importance of a dominant offensive line.

He also called the final two regular season games "critical" for Bielema's future.

"Not just wins and losses, but how the team plays," Wilson said. "Does it look like there's still fight? Does it look like the team's engaged, and are they close football games? Are they competitive?"

