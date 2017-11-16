Fired FIFA ethics officials set up advice agency in Zurich

ZURICH — The judge and prosecutor removed from FIFA's ethics committee in May have set up an agency to advise on integrity in sports.

The new Sports Governance Unit says German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely will lead the Zurich-based firm.

The agency says "fans and sponsors expect more and more transparency and organizational governance standards."

Eckert and Borbely were effectively fired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the soccer body's congress in Bahrain.