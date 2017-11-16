Tottenham adjusting to change of status in north London

"For 20 years," Wenger said, before smiling.

It shouldn't be forgotten that it was Arsenal which ended last season with a trophy — the FA Cup — and Tottenham's critics argue that Mauricio Pochettino's team need to win silverware as a form of validation of its progress. That might not happen this season.

Tottenham, which finished third and second in the last two seasons of the Premier League, is already eight points behind first-place Manchester City and is out of the English League Cup.

Pochettino, who hasn't been on the losing side in six meetings with Arsenal as Tottenham manager, accepted that history does count when assessing the relative merits of the sides.

"In the last 22, 23 years, we have only finished above Arsenal one time," Pochettino said Thursday. "So that does not mean today we are above Arsenal. We must respect them. They were great (in the) Arsene Wenger era, and I think for us it's a massive challenge to stay there and to be competitive against a team that, in the last 20 years, wins more trophies than us."

Pochettino had mixed news on the injury front, saying that Toby Alderweireld might be out until January because of a hamstring problem but that Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Hugo Lloris had returned to training after injury.

Kane has scored in his last five games against Arsenal.

Arsenal will be without injured striker Olivier Giroud, while Wenger has to decide whether to recall Alexandre Lacazette to the team after leaving the France international out of two big games this season already, at Liverpool and Man City.

Lacazette has only completed 90 minutes once since his summer arrival from Lyon.

